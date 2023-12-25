Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $8,601,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $140.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.39.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

