AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRFree Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

AlloVir Price Performance

Shares of ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. AlloVir has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AlloVir by 315.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.