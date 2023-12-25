AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

AlloVir Price Performance

Shares of ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. AlloVir has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

AlloVir Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AlloVir by 315.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.