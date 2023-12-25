AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
AlloVir Price Performance
Shares of ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. AlloVir has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AlloVir
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.