Amerinac (OTCMKTS:PAOS) & Timken (NYSE:TKR) Head to Head Review

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) and Amerinac (OTCMKTS:PAOS – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timken and Amerinac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timken $4.76 billion 1.18 $407.40 million $5.95 13.43 Amerinac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Timken has higher revenue and earnings than Amerinac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.6% of Timken shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Timken shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Timken and Amerinac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timken 9.09% 19.94% 8.30% Amerinac N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Timken and Amerinac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timken 1 4 3 0 2.25 Amerinac 0 0 0 0 N/A

Timken presently has a consensus target price of $85.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Timken’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Timken is more favorable than Amerinac.

Summary

Timken beats Amerinac on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings. This segment serves wind energy, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, automotive and truck, aerospace, rail, and other industries under the Timken, GGB, and Fafnir brands. Its Industrial Motion segment offers a portfolio of engineered products comprising industrial drives, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products and systems, chains, belts, couplings, filtration systems, and industrial clutches and brakes. It also provides industrial drivetrain services. This segment serves a range of industries, such as solar energy, automation, construction, agriculture and turf, passenger rail, marine, aerospace, packaging and logistics, medical, and others under the Philadelphia Gear, Cone Drive, Rollon, Nadella, Groeneveld, BEKA, Diamond, Drives, Timken Belts, Lovejoy, and PT Tech brands. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

About Amerinac

Amerinac Holding Corp. engages in the distribution of nut and bolt products and a proprietary locking washer product. It operates through the following two segments: Company’s Creative Assembly Subsidiary and Company’s Prime Metals Acquisition LLC (PMAL) Subsidiary. The Company’s Creative Assembly Subsidiary segment includes all distribution of proprietary and specialty fasteners primarily serving the heavy truck, automotive, transportation, and infrastructure industries. The PMAL Subsidiary segment refers to the manufacturing of specialty ingot, electrode products, shot products, and master alloys in addition to toll conversion melting services. The company was founded on December 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Chillicothe, OH.

