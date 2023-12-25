Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $4.23

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANGI

Insider Activity at Angi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Angi by 1,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,317,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 1,453.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 802,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Angi by 2,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 654,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Angi

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.