Analysts Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Target Price at $77.07

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

