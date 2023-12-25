Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Target Price at $59.75

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.38. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 106.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Morphic by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

