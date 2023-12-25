Analysts Set Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $481,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,236 shares of company stock worth $4,822,035. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

