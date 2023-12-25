Analyzing Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $320.44 million 3.06 $107.37 million $1.49 10.11 Cambridge Bancorp $174.90 million 3.20 $52.91 million $4.76 14.98

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cambridge Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 38.11%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $80.08, suggesting a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 19.84% 8.74% 0.90% Cambridge Bancorp 13.82% 8.86% 0.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Cambridge Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, the company provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, it offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of banking and wealth management offices located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.