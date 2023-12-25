Analyzing Intchains Group (ICG) and The Competition

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Intchains Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intchains Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group Competitors 615 2290 4297 116 2.53

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Intchains Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

37.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intchains Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million $51.50 million -684.50 Intchains Group Competitors $4.45 billion $510.67 million -68.10

Intchains Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Intchains Group Competitors -52.87% -34.45% -10.09%

Summary

Intchains Group rivals beat Intchains Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

