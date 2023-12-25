Analyzing Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Navigator and C3is, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigator presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Navigator’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than C3is.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 13.99% 5.96% 3.22% C3is N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Navigator shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navigator and C3is’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $532.39 million 2.09 $53.47 million $1.00 14.88 C3is $14.55 million 0.23 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Summary

Navigator beats C3is on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers, and traders. The company owns and operates a fleet of two handysize drybulk carriers which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. C3is Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

