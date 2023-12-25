Arbitrum Price Up 30.1% Over Last Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $562.27 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.38817412 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 678 active market(s) with $643,408,740.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

