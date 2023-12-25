Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Boosted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $71.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

