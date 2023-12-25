Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

