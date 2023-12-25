ASD Price Tops $0.0454 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $30.01 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,614.38 or 1.00042092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00128851 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04553645 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,210,149.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

