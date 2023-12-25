Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 740,000 Shares

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,832,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,074,608 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $6,995,698.08.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $158,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

