ATB Capital Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$13.00 Price Target

ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.00.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66. Insiders purchased a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.