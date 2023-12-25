Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,992,673.80 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total transaction of $1,992,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.16, for a total transaction of $1,954,435.56.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $1,889,084.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,382.21.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total transaction of $1,730,857.23.

On Friday, December 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,728.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $1,600,319.79.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $1,624,301.10.

On Monday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,491,538.59.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,285.13.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $240.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.40 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.