AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.89. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $22,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,665,075 shares of company stock worth $24,335,501. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AvidXchange by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,209,000 after acquiring an additional 907,305 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after buying an additional 1,222,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

