Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

