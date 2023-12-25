Bank of America Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $103.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $104.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

