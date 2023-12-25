Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) versus First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Head to Head Analysis

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 10.47% 11.87% 0.60% First Business Financial Services 17.84% 14.49% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of Nova Scotia and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 1 4 0 0 1.80 First Business Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.50%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.21%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

43.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and First Business Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $31.79 billion 1.82 $5.49 billion $4.29 11.13 First Business Financial Services $141.69 million 2.33 $40.86 million $4.38 9.05

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and retail automotive financing solutions. It also provides business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. In addition, it provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternatives, and institutional funds. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. It offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

