Barclays Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $24.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

