Barclays Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $120.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.53. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

