Barclays Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $87.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after buying an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

