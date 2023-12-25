Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BAX opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

