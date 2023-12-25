Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 151 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $846.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $887.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $818.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $796.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

