Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 49,238 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 1.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

