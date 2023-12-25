Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,191.2% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000.

RSP opened at $157.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

