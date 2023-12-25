Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 1.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

