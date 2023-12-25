Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,524 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $125.72 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock worth $2,461,744. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

