Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $436,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,359,646,000 after acquiring an additional 673,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in SEA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $406,624,000 after buying an additional 1,030,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $237,386,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $38.58 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.