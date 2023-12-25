Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DUK opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

