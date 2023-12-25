Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

BATS:ARKG opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

