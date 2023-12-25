Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $167,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 2,102,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,262,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

SBRA stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

