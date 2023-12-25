Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $215,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $162.69 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $167.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

