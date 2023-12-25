Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 462 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $132.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

