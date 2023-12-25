Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 4.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.73.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

