Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6 %

ACN stock opened at $354.45 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.88. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.