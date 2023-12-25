Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 403 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,617,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 104,227 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $222.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $224.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

