Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 5,731 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after buying an additional 4,457,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $42,926,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.8 %
ZTO opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
