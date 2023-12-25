Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 5,731 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after buying an additional 4,457,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $42,926,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.8 %

ZTO opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

View Our Latest Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.