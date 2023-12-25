Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

NYSE MCD opened at $291.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

