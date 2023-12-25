Benchmark Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $98.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $502,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

