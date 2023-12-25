Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $67.87 Average PT from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after buying an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

