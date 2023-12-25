Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $67.87 Average PT from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %
BXP stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.
Boston Properties Company Profile
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.