Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.14. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

