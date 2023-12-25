Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of BDN opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.68 million, a PE ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

