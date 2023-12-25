Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 104.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 296,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNL stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNL

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.