Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $50.38

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BRBR opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

