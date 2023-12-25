Brokerages Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT at $77.57

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Clearfield by 140.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Clearfield by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

CLFD stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $441.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

