Brokerages Set Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Trading Up 1.2 %

K stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $87,611,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.