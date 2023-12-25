Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Price Target at C$34.94

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.39.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.36 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4674086 EPS for the current fiscal year.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.17%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.